OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Downgraded by Citigroup

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OCINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of OCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

OCI Price Performance

OCINF stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. OCI has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42.

About OCI

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

