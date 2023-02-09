Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) and Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Osage Exploration and Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum 35.11% 59.90% 12.71% Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $26.31 billion 2.21 $2.32 billion $12.01 5.32 Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Osage Exploration and Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Osage Exploration and Development.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Occidental Petroleum and Osage Exploration and Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 1 9 6 1 2.41 Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $76.18, indicating a potential upside of 19.16%.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Osage Exploration and Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Osage Exploration and Development

Osage Exploration & Development, Inc. is an exploration and production company, which interests in oil and gas wells and prospects. It is focused on the Horizontal Mississippian and Woodford plays in Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 24, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

