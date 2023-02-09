O-I Glass (OI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) recently:

2/6/2023 – O-I Glass had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – O-I Glass had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – O-I Glass had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – O-I Glass had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – O-I Glass had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – O-I Glass was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

2/2/2023 – O-I Glass had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – O-I Glass had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – O-I Glass was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2023 – O-I Glass was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

1/4/2023 – O-I Glass was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

OI traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 586,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $70,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4,760.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,323 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 7,574.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,074,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after buying an additional 1,060,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

