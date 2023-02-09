O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Takes Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned about 0.15% of StoneX Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ SNEX traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.67. 10,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,026. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.56. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 4,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $460,782.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,259.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $276,512.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 4,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $460,782.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,259.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,707,765. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

