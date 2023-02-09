O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 246.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.89. 785,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,568. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

