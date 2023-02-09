O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.77. 2,712,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,599,291. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

