O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,044 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,047 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 16.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 71,837 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,530 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 35.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.03. The stock had a trading volume of 73,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,663. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.17 and a 200 day moving average of $185.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.