O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 4,471 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 216.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Tower by 33.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after buying an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.40. The stock had a trading volume of 103,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.05. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

