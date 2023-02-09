O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 25,830 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,016,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after buying an additional 1,111,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 10,810.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,113,000 after acquiring an additional 831,790 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,587,000 after acquiring an additional 608,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Sysco Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

