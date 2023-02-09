O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned 0.21% of Golar LNG worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLNG. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 41.2% in the third quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 94.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of GLNG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,186. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.18 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 218.75% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

