O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 52,903 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,903 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.3% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 147,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,297,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Amgen by 22.0% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.88.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

