O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 120,873 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,873 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for 2.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NTRS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.66. 52,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average is $92.25. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $127.89.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

