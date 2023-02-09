NWF Group (LON:NWF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $247.37

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.37 ($2.97) and traded as low as GBX 220.11 ($2.65). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.70), with a volume of 45,342 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of £118.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,411.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 243.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 247.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. NWF Group’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

