nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.9-$729.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.94 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.51-$2.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.65. 982,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,420. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. nVent Electric has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $45.02.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

