NuCypher Market Capitalization Hits $109.71 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000693 BTC on exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $109.71 million and $5.98 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.00 or 0.00443162 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.06 or 0.29355842 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.11 or 0.00425931 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

