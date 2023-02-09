NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.
NU Trading Up 2.0 %
NU opened at $5.01 on Thursday. NU has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
