NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Get NU alerts:

NU Trading Up 2.0 %

NU opened at $5.01 on Thursday. NU has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NU will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.