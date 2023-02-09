NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 252.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 2.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,529,895. The firm has a market cap of $148.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.77.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

