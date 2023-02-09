News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Announces Earnings Results

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,810. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.28. News has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in News by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in News by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

