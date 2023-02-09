New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $39.84

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.84, but opened at $41.79. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 239,860 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -94.73 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $162,880,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $148,742,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,799,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

