New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $39.84

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.84, but opened at $41.79. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 239,860 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -94.73 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92.
Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $162,880,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $148,742,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,799,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.
