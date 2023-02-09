New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $39.84

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDUGet Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.84, but opened at $41.79. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 239,860 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -94.73 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $162,880,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $148,742,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,799,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

