Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Raised to $72.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. Nevro has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $78.90. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -113.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nevro by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nevro by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Nevro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

