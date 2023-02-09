Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Eric Benevich Sells 1,280 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Eric Benevich sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $135,206.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,558.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Benevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Eric Benevich sold 980 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $102,037.60.

On Friday, January 6th, Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Eric Benevich sold 100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $12,536.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.04. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 433.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

