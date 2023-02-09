NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Director Sells $61,360.00 in Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.33. 153,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,086. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTCT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.