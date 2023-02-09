Needham & Company LLC Boosts Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $112.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.57.

Shares of AEIS opened at $97.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,100,000 after acquiring an additional 75,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,934,000 after acquiring an additional 144,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,790,000 after purchasing an additional 111,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

