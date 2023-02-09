NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $2.09 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $477.39 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00010889 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00085409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00064370 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00024346 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,962,322 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 854,962,322 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.54067752 USD and is up 8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $165,318,228.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

