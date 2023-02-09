NCR (NYSE:NCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NCR updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. NCR has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in NCR by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of NCR by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

