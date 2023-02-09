National Bankshares Raises Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$124.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PBH. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Premium Brands in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$117.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$116.78.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Price Performance

TSE:PBH traded up C$2.83 on Thursday, hitting C$96.01. The company had a trading volume of 74,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$86.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$77.36 and a 52 week high of C$130.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.