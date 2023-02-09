Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Gap Down to $34.24

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.24, but opened at $32.94. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $32.76, with a volume of 293,418 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 7.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $31,519,047.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,996,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,641,087.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $31,519,047.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,996,010 shares in the company, valued at $148,641,087.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock valued at $31,798,676. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Articles

