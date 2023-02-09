Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) PT Raised to $215.00 at Susquehanna

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $189.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.67.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $187.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.78. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $92.66 and a 1-year high of $207.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

