MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) EVP Sells $77,880.00 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 2.1 %

MSM opened at $87.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.10.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.