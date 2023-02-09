MovieBloc Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $56.69 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.40 or 0.00444328 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.55 or 0.29433102 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.00437211 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

