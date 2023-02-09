Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12-2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.10-11.22 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.15. 807,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.21. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $778,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,980.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,825 shares of company stock worth $25,099,492 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 881.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

