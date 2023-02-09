Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.93

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.93 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.12). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 925,106 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Mothercare Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of £54.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.50.

In related news, insider Mark Newton-Jones purchased 604,789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £60,478.90 ($72,699.72). Also, insider Clive Whiley purchased 929,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £65,030 ($78,170.45).

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

