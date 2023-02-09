Morpheus.Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.41 Million (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00008722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $90.84 million and $1.41 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00443566 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.11 or 0.29382646 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.00445561 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 2.06378782 USD and is down -12.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,326,225.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

