Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 3,916 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $955,190.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,645,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,580,604.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.20. 50,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $298.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Morningstar by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

