Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.26. 368,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,833,187. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $167.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,143 shares of company stock worth $30,730,910 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

