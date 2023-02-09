Morgan Stanley Lowers Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

CLVT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.13.

Clarivate Stock Performance

NYSE:CLVT opened at $10.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.07. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Clarivate

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $635.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.44 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 172.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

