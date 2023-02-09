Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $8.82

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $55.21 million and approximately $16.25 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for $8.82 or 0.00040167 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,663,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,261,370 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

