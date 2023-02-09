Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 3,691 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $1,649,434.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,093 shares in the company, valued at $436,643,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48.

On Monday, November 14th, Michael Hsing sold 5,347 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $2,087,094.51.

MPWR opened at $463.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.87 and its 200-day moving average is $403.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $432.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

