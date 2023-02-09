Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 5.6% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Mondelez International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,418,000 after buying an additional 65,610 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.8% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

MDLZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.91. The stock had a trading volume of 586,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,723. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

