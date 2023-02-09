Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.00 billion-$33.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.07 billion. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $369.85.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $4.40 on Wednesday, hitting $307.17. 721,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,401. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

