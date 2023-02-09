Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $619.76

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $619.76 and last traded at $605.23, with a volume of 1400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $598.40.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $586.63 and a 200 day moving average of $510.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.74.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.