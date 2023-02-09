Mitchell W. Legler Purchases 5,364 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Mitchell W. Legler purchased 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $156,092.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,082. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OneWater Marine Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.11. 67,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,529. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $457.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.43. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $397.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

ONEW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.