Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.01

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $5.70. Mistras Group shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 101,308 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Mistras Group Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $161.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.51.
About Mistras Group
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
