Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.01

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $5.70. Mistras Group shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 101,308 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $161.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mistras Group by 217.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

