MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Repurchase $2.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.43. 3,504,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

About MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,611 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,462. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

