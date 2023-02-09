Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $43.55-$43.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $42.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.12 billion-$4.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $8.55-$8.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $20.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,534.64. 133,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,609.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,495.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1,349.78.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $100,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,026 shares of company stock worth $41,416,937. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 177.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

