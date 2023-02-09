Metis (MTS) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Metis (MTS) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Metis has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and $174,998.84 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Metis
Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Metis
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
