Metis (MTS) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Metis (MTS) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Metis has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and $174,998.84 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00432940 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,432.45 or 0.28678731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00430420 BTC.

About Metis

Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.