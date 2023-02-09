Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MEOH. Barclays lowered their price target on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Methanex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Methanex from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.42.

Methanex Stock Performance

MEOH stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.66. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Methanex by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

