Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.32 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $59.32 million and approximately $672,532.58 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $3.51 or 0.00015583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001071 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,843,882 coins and its circulating supply is 16,897,956 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,837,879 with 16,892,431 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.54185831 USD and is down -7.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $828,121.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.