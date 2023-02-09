Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 320,751 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 199,257 shares.The stock last traded at $17.93 and had previously closed at $16.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Merus Trading Up 12.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Merus Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Merus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Merus by 278.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Merus by 330.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

See Also

