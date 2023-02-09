Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 320,751 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 199,257 shares.The stock last traded at $17.93 and had previously closed at $16.02.
Several brokerages recently commented on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.80.
Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
