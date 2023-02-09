MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $198.22

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.22 and traded as low as $193.10. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 1,169 shares changing hands.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.49.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

